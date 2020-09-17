Virtual presentation on Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will next week hold a virtual community presentation about their Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (RBT2) project.
The presentation is taking place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. online via Webex.
During the event, Kevin Karaloff of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will explain:
- Why Roberts Bank is the proposed location;
- How new landmass in deep water would be created;
- What needs to occur before construction begins;
- How long construction would take;
- What measures would be taken to minimize construction-related impacts.
The RBT2 project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.
The main components of the proposed project are:
- A new three-berth marine container terminal;
- A widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate additional road and rail infrastructure;
- An expanded tug basin to accommodate a second tug operations contractor.
The project recently completed a federal environmental assessment and is now waiting for federal approval before proceeding.
Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
