Virtual presentation on Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will next week hold a virtual community presentation about their Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (RBT2) project.

The presentation is taking place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. online via Webex.

During the event, Kevin Karaloff of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will explain:

Why Roberts Bank is the proposed location;

How new landmass in deep water would be created;

What needs to occur before construction begins;

How long construction would take;

What measures would be taken to minimize construction-related impacts.

The RBT2 project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.

The main components of the proposed project are:

A new three-berth marine container terminal;

A widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate additional road and rail infrastructure;

An expanded tug basin to accommodate a second tug operations contractor.

The project recently completed a federal environmental assessment and is now waiting for federal approval before proceeding.