Home Dredging Today Urangan Pier reopens as coastal protection wraps up

Urangan Pier reopens as coastal protection wraps up

Coastal Erosion
July 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Fraser Coast Regional Council said that two major projects to protect Urangan’s coastline and preserve the historic Urangan Pier are now complete, making the area safer and more accessible for the community.

photo courtesy of frasercoast.qld.gov.au

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor, Zane O’Keefe, said that restoration works had been carried out on the iconic Urangan Pier and a new rock revetment wall had been built along the Urangan foreshore.

Construction began in November 2024 along the Urangan foreshore to extend the existing seawall 150 meters east of the Urangan Pier, aiming to protect the natural beach environment and reduce the risk of future damage to nearby infrastructure,” the official said.

“Coastal protection is essential for the Fraser Coast, where our 112 kilometers of shoreline supports critical infrastructure and valuable community assets.

“The project involved excavation and earthworks, construction of the rock revetment wall, installation of a beach access staircase, and landscaping and revegetation to stabilize the area.

“Construction of the seawall required approximately 9,300 tons of rock, sourced from three different quarries, with some individual rocks weighing up to six tons each.”

Cr O’Keefe also added that a six-wheel-drive articulated dump truck and a 38-tonne excavator were used to maneuver the massive rocks into place, building a structure that now stands about one meter higher than any other rock wall in Hervey Bay.

