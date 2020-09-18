Gosport Marina dredging on the way

A routine maintenance dredging project is about to begin within the footprint of Gosport Marina, reports the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth.

The contractor for this project is ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire.

According to the Harbour Master notice, the dredging will start on September 28, 2020. The work will take place 24/7 for approximately 8 weeks until mid-November.

For this project, ML Dredging will use one of its backhoe dredgers, the “Witton II” or “Boxer”. Barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” will take the dredged material for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.

Earlier in August, ML Dredging completed similar project at Brighton Marina.

There, the company dredged the channel entrance to a depth of 2m below chart datum.