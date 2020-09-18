Gosport Marina dredging on the way

A routine maintenance dredging project is about to begin within the footprint of Gosport Marina, reports the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth.
The contractor for this project is ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire.
According to the Harbour Master notice, the dredging will start on September 28, 2020. The work will take place 24/7 for approximately 8 weeks until mid-November.
For this project, ML Dredging will use one of its backhoe dredgers, the “Witton II” or “Boxer”. Barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” will take the dredged material for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.
Earlier in August, ML Dredging completed similar project at Brighton Marina.
There, the company dredged the channel entrance to a depth of 2m below chart datum.
Photo: ML Dredging
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Port Solent Dredging Kicks Off
ML (UK) Dredging Ltd is about to begin a maintenance dredging operations in the Port Solent area. Ac...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Brighton Marina dredging kicks off
Dredging works at Brighton Marina are now officially underway, according to the Premier Marinas anno...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Port Solent Dredging Scheme Begins Today
ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of t...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
River Hamble Dredging Almost Done
ML Dredging is about to complete a two phase maintenance dredging campaign to re-establish previous ...Posted: 6 months ago