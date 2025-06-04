Dredging finished at Tumby Bay Marina

Back to overview
Dredging
June 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The District Council of Tumby Bay, South Australia, has announced the successful completion of Tumby Bay Marina dredging works.

Photo courtesy of Southern Ocean Dive and Marine

These works were undertaken to restore navigational depths in the marina channel in accordance with the approved Dredging Management Plan.

The Council acknowledged Southern Ocean Dive and Marine, who have delivered this project while working within constrained tidal windows and strict environmental conditions.

Following the completion of works, the Contractor demobilized from Tumby Bay Marina moving all dredging equipment to the Port Neill Boat Ramp.

Dredging works at the Port Neill will occur throughout June.

