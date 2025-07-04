Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging contract signed for Larnaca Marina, Cyprus

Dredging contract signed for Larnaca Marina, Cyprus

Dredging
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Republic of Cyprus’ Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works signed a contract for dredging works at Larnaca Marina yesterday.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works

The contract was signed on behalf of the Government by the Director of the Public Works Department, Eleftherios Eleftheriou, and on behalf of Semesco Company Ltd by Philippos Psyllas.

The project involves the dredging of the entrance and the harbor basin of the Larnaca Marina, as well as the supply, installation and operation of two specialized periodic lighting mechanisms (beacons) on the marina’s lighthouses that will operate using solar energy (photovoltaic system),” the Ministry said.

According to the contract details, the dredging operations are set to last for 20 weeks from the start date of the project.

During this period, the smooth operations of the marina will not be disrupted, the officials said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles