Maintenance dredging campaign underway at Port of Lowestoft

Associated British Ports (ABP) recently began their annual maintenance dredging programme at the Port of Lowestoft, England.

The first on the site was 1968 built grab dredger UKD Cherry Sand. The vessel started dredging operations on September 8th and will stay in Lowestoft until September 20.

In early October, two more dredgers will arrive in Lowestoft to continue work on this scheme.

First to arrive is trailing suction hopper dredger UKD Orca (between 5th and 10th October). Couple days later (between 5th and 10th October), plough dredger UKD Seahorse will also join the works.

According to ABP, the dredgers will be working in both Lowestoft Inner and Outer Harbour areas, and in Lowestoft Approach Channel.