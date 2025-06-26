Audierne dredging campaign underway

Back to overview
Dredging
June 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A crew from Groupe Merceron is dredging the access channel to the Port of Audierne.

photo courtesy of Groupe Merceron

This annual campaign is essential to maintain navigability for marine traffic in the area, the Group said.

The main goal of this dredging program is to mechanically remove 28,500 m³ of sand, restoring the waterway’s depth.

According to Groupe Merceron, the dredged material will be placed onto the Fezer beach area, along the access channel.

photo courtesy of Groupe Merceron
