UK Dredging hosts naming ceremony of new WID UKD Seadragon

May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Earlier this week, UK Dredging (UKD), a division of Associated British Ports (ABP), introduced the newest fleet member – the Water Injection Dredger UKD Seadragon – with a naming ceremony and blessing.

photo courtesy of UKD

The naming ceremony, held at HMS Cambria in Cardiff, brought together colleagues, partners, and the vessel’s Godmother, Rhian Lewis, to celebrate this exciting addition to the UKD fleet,” UK Dredging said.

Built by Damen Shipyards, the UKD Seadragon is a state-of-the-art Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID) with cutting-edge diesel-electric propulsion and a fully electric Damen E-DOP450 dredge pump.

Also, the UKD Seadragon optimizes engine efficiency, significantly reducing emissions.

This multi-purpose vessel features an electric dredge pump capable of delivering 4,000m³/hr of water at 2.5 bar, enhancing operational efficiency by extending intervals between hopper dredging operations.

