Improving flood risk mitigation through the dredging

October 18, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Harris County Engineering, along with the City of Houston, worked together to remove accumulated silt and sediment deposits at the confluence of the San Jacinto River and Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Photo courtesy of Harris County Engineering Department

The City, through its contractor DRC Emergency Services, LLC (DRC), began working on this project commonly referred as the “mouth bar” in 2020.

The State of Texas allocated $30 million to Harris County designed to increase flood risk mitigation through the dredging process.

After three years, expending all funds, this program removed over 770,000 cubic yards of materials which was tested for contaminates and beneficially used elsewhere.