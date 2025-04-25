Dredging work at Harvey E. Oyer Park nears end

Back to overview
Dredging
April 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work at the boat ramp in Harvey E. Oyer Park is nearing its end, the City of Boynton Beach said.

photo courtesy of City of Boynton Beach, Government

The City is collaborating with Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management on the project, which will be near the boat ramp at the park.

Over time, sand has accumulated in the interior sand trap and navigation channels adjacent to the inlet, creating challenges for boaters and waterway access.

This project is set to remove shoaled sand from the Intracoastal Waterway and the boat ramp channel, improving navigation conditions.

The dredged sand will be repurposed to restore the critically eroded shoreline at Oceanfront Park, supporting local beach resilience and environmental protection, the City said.

