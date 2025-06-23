New Haven Harbor dredging project coming soon

Back to overview
Dredging
June 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army of Engineers, New England District is about to award a contract for maintenance dredging of the New Haven Harbor Federal Navigation Channel.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The New Haven Harbor dredging project in Connecticut consists of dredging the 35-foot deep navigation channel and 35-foot deep turning basin below mean lower low water (MLLW) from Long Island Sound to the confluence at the Quinnipiac River.

Approximately 770,000 cubic yards of predominantly silt and fine grain sand material is to be dredged from the 35-foot main channel and 35-foot turning basin during execution of this project.

Dredging and disposal operations are anticipated to take 4 to 5 months, and will be performed during the period from October 1, 2025 to February 15, 2026 to meet environmental time of year (ToY) restrictions.

