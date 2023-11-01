Two Watermaster amphibious dredgers busy in Austria

November 1, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd. has just delivered two powerful Watermaster Classic V amphibious multipurpose dredgers to Lake Neusiedl in Austria.

Erich Gebhardt, Seemanagement Burgenland GmbH, LinkedIn photo

The lake has been facing challenges such as excessive mud and overgrown plants.

“After thorough comparison between different techniques, Seemanagement GmbH chose our heavy-duty, versatile Watermasters for the project,” said Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd.

These machines have already started dredging out mud and raking out excessive vegetation to improve the lake’s health for both people and the environment.