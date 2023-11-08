More permits needed for the Roberts Bank new terminal

November 8, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in November 2023 as part of ongoing environmental and technical work for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

Photo courtesy of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

The Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project is a future marine container terminal in Delta, B.C. that will provide 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of additional container capacity annually.

The project was approved by the federal government in April 2023, received an environmental assessment certificate from the provincial government in September 2023, and requires other permits before construction can begin.

Some of the field studies that will be taking place in November 2023 include: Coastal geomorphology; Marine sediment and water quality; Water column suspended sediment monitoring; etc.

The port authority may also be conducting other fieldwork in November to continue to develop proposed offsetting projects at a variety of locations.