Home Dredging Today Hatfield team takes part in the Swartz Bay Terminal upgrade project

Port Development
April 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Over the past several months, Hatfield’s team of environmental specialists, marine biologists and construction environmental monitors have been supporting the BC Ferries Swartz Bay Berth 5 Upgrades Project, in North Saanich, British Columbia.

Photo courtesy of Hatfield

To accommodate larger vessels in Berth 5, BC Ferries has undertaken berth improvements including bedrock removal and new mooring infrastructure.

Hatfield took part in the project and supported Ruskin Construction with comprehensive environmental management for the project throughout marine construction works involving pile installation, underwater blasting, dredging, habitat offsetting construction, and more.

According to BC Ferries, phase one of the Swartz Bay project has been successfully completed in late January, with the required underwater blasting of the rock outcrop.

The crews have moved into phase 2 of the project, focusing the work on three key areas:

  • Removal of the underwater rock pile;
  • Completing the installation of the new berthing structures (called dolphins);
  • The creation of a new habitat for marine life, with the construction of a rock reef near the Long Harbour Terminal using the rock removed from Swartz Bay.

The Swartz Bay Berth 5 Upgrades Project is expected to be completed by the end of April 2025.

