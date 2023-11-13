The autumn issue of IADC Terra et Aqua #171

November 13, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The autumn issue of IADC’s Terra et Aqua magazine is now available online.

Photo courtesy of IADC

As always, Terra et Aqua talks about the dredging projects as well as the topics of safety, socio-economics, technical innovations and the environment.

The autumn issue #171 includes the article ‘Integrating dredging in sustainable development‘ that address the concept of sustainability in relation to dredging projects.

The magazine also features the latest paper from IADC ‘Sand as a resource: Best practices to conduct responsible dredging projects‘ which highlights the dredging industry’s best practices for optimal use of scarce sand resources.

Read online or download Terra et Aqua #171