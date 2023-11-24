DEME: Environmental Segment continues its steady growth

November 24, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







DEME Group announced the third quarter results earlier this week. On a year-to-date basis, group turnover grew 16%, led by Offshore Energy and Environmental.

DEME photo

The Environmental Segment continued its steady growth increasing the top line 62% year-to-date.

Soil remediation and water treatment project works for the Blue Gate and Cokeries du Brabant projects in Belgium, GoWa and Ijburg in the Netherlands as well as projects in the UK and Norway continued.

The CondéPommeroeul project in France was completed.

Orderbook also continued its steady growth with new contracts in Belgium.

Noteworthy is the recent win in Feluy where a brownfield will be remediated and transformed into an industrial estate in collaboration with public and private partners, said DEME.