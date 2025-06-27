Back to overview
DEME Environnement marks 35 years of pioneering soil remediation

Dredging
June 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Environnement marked 35 years of pioneering soil remediation and brownfield redevelopment in Belgium and France with a celebration in Farciennes earlier this week.

photo courtesy of DEME

The event was joined by Hugues Bayet, Olivier Vanderijst, Yves Coppieters, Thibaut de Villenfagne and Luc Vandenbulcke.

Their presence underscores our strong public-private partnerships and commitment to sustainable solutions,” DEME said.

“From our beginnings as Écoterres in 1990 to becoming part of DEME, DEME Environnement has completed over 800 projects, transforming contaminated sites into vibrant, purposeful spaces.”

Today, the company has become a reference in remediating contaminated soils from industrial, urban, and public infrastructure sites, managing and valorizing polluted sediments from inland waterways and transforming brownfields into productive land through public-private partnerships.

