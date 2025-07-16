Back to overview
DEME working to protect Grand Lahou shoreline

Coastal Protection
July 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME Group recently commenced work on a coastal protection project in Grand Lahou, Ivory Coast.

Photo courtesy of DEME

According to DEME, the nature-based coastal protection project aims to stabilize the sand barrier between the Tagba Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean.

This vital initiative will help safeguard the Grand Lahou shoreline from erosion, flooding, and sea level rise.

Together with the Lahou-Kpanda community, the World Bank, and local authorities, the company is building a resilient future, with nearly 200 experts from 11 nationalities united under the One DEME, One Team spirit.

The project will also help protect local fauna – thanks to the turtle conservation program with NGO SOS Dassioko, hundreds of eggs have already been safely protected.

