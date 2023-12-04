VIPA commences dredging of the Boynes Car Ferry Dock

December 4, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) is conducting maintenance dredging of the Noel “Breeze” Boynes Sr. Car Ferry Dock in Red Hook, St. Thomas.

Photo courtesy of VIPA

The dredging, which commenced on Thursday, November 30, will be performed at night without interrupting the barge or passenger ferry operations in Red Hook. It will take approximately ten days to complete the works, reported VIPA.

The Boynes Car Ferry Dock is primarily used by three barge companies that provide scheduled transportation for cargo and vehicles between St. Thomas and St. John daily.

The maintenance dredging will remove sand and sediment build-up at the dock to improve safety conditions for the vessels that use the facility.