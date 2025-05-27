Back to overview
Coastal Protection
May 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

St. Johns County, Florida, recently held a public meeting to discuss the Porpoise Point Shoreline Stabilization Project.

Photo courtesy of the St. Johns County

The project is currently in the design and permitting phase and seeks to develop a solution to prevent future erosion of the Porpoise Point shoreline to protect upland property and infrastructure.

The inlet shoreline of Porpoise Point has been experiencing unpredictable, episodic erosion, causing the exposure of residential building foundations and underground public utilities, flooding the right of way, and reducing or eliminating recreational space.

The current phase of this project will support the design, engineering, and permitting required to develop a solution to reduce coastal storm damage to this area from future storm events and reduce erosion.

The preliminary design will include constructing a hard armor structure to help trap the sand on the shoreline and prevent further erosion.

This Permitting, Design, and Engineering phase of the project is expected to be completed by the fall/winter of 2026.

