Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging about to begin at Daintree River Ferry crossing

Dredging about to begin at Daintree River Ferry crossing

Dredging
March 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Douglas Shire Council said that the preparations are underway for dredging work at the Daintree River Ferry crossing.

photo courtesy of Douglas Shire Council

According to the latest update, “dredging operations at the Daintree River Ferry crossing will commence at 10 PM on Sunday, 6 April 2025. These operations will continue for four nights, from 10 PM to 5 AM each night.”

The ferry will maintain its regular operating hours, though short delays are expected between 10 PM and midnight, the council said.

Dredging is necessary to ensure the continuation of ferry services during low tides, as sand buildup from flooding can impede operations, the council officials concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles