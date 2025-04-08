Back to overview
Spring issue of Terra et Aqua available online

Spring issue of Terra et Aqua available online

Dredging
April 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

IADC – International Association of Dredging Companies has released the spring issue of Terra et Aqua magazine.

Photo courtesy of IADC

Launched in 1972, Terra et Aqua is a quarterly journal that aims to disseminate knowledge accrued by global dredging professionals as well as solutions to issues facing the industry.

Articles investigate and explain the latest innovations relevant to emerging and established professionals immersed in the dredging industry and its related sectors.

The spring issue #176 includes articles on Erodibility of Trisoplast and clay, Upscaling seagrass restoration with insights from seed-sediment dynamics and Artificial reefs in UAE coastline: A sustainable solution for marine biodiversity.

