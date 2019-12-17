Wicomico River Dredging Starts Soon

Image source: Bob Culver Wicomico County Executive

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District has just announced that Wicomico River dredging operations are about to begin in Maryland.

Crews under contract with the Army Corps will soon be dredging the upper portion of the Wicomico River to ensure vessels can continue safely carrying fuel, materials and agricultural supplies to and from Eastern Shore communities, reported USACE.

Last Monday, the dredge that will perform this project arrived on the scene. Right after her arrival, crews started the assembly of pipes that will carry the material from the river to the Sharps Point dredge site.

During the project, the dredge will remove roughly 100,000 cubic yards of material from the channel to ensure continued safe navigation along the federal channel.

If all goes according to plan, the whole project is expected to be completed before spring of 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Work Starts on Arundel Defenses

The Environment Agency has started construction works on the Arundel tidal defense scheme (ATDS). According to the ...

read more →

IADC Seminar Starts in Mumbai

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has just announced that the 59th International Seminar ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Porcupine Work Starts Next Week

An emergency shoreline project will get underway Monday, August 5, to protect the main entry road on the east end ...

read more →

South River Dredging Awarded

The Towns of Marshfield and Scituate, Massachusetts, have awarded a dredging contract for the South River entrance ...

read more →

$26M for Grand Calumet Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just announced that a $26 million cleanup will begin this month ...

read more →

Meeting on St. Johns County Gig

St. Johns County and the Army Corps are about to hold a community meeting regarding the South Ponte Vedra and ...

read more →

$68M for Baltimore District Works

The President’s proposed fiscal 2020 Civil Works Budget released March 12 includes $4.827 billion in gross ...

read more →

Tullahan River Project Announced

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday formalized a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Moscow Event Starts Tomorrow

Organizers are ready for the 2nd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress which starts tomorrow ...

read more →

Moscow Dredge Event Next Week

The Second Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is set to begin next week, February 20-21, 2019, ...

read more →

Swansea Project Starts in Autumn

The Canal & River Trust announced today that the funding of over £320,000 has been confirmed to regenerate the ...

read more →

Haxall Canal Dredging Kicks Off

The Virginia’s City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has started a new round of dredging ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Dredging News That Marked 2018

With the 2018 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the ...

read more →