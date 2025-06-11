Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Planning underway for the Anclote River Channel dredging

June 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District will prepare a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) document to address a channel realignment, configuration, maintenance dredging and material placement for the Anclote River Channel in Pasco County, Florida.

USACE Jacksonville District — the non-Federal sponsor for the proposed project is the City of Tarpon Springs — is currently gathering information to define issues and concerns that will be addressed in an analysis to be prepared in compliance with NEPA.

The Anclote River is located on the West Coast of Florida and borders both Pasco and Pinellas Counties, approximately 20 miles north of Tampa.

The Federal channel is 9.1 miles, and the entrance channel begins in Tarpon Springs and runs through the Gulf of America. The purpose of the Anclote River dredging project is to maintain a safe and efficient vessel navigation through the channel.

Anclote Key has experienced intense sediment accumulation, known as shoaling, to the point of expansion into the channel, hindering safe and efficient vessel navigation.

The NEPA document will evaluate continued maintenance dredging of the Federal project as well as potential new placement sites.

