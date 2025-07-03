Participants of ERDC’s Leadership Development Program visit Dredge Jadwin

Back to overview
Dredging
July 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

As part of their professional growth and to gain a deeper understanding of USACE operations, ERDC’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) participants recently visited the USACE Vicksburg Districts Dredge Jadwin.

photo courtesy of ERDC

The vessel is a 274-foot, 2400 horse-powered dustpan type dredge that plays a critical role in maintaining safe, navigable waterways on the Mississippi River.

USACE said: “By connecting with field crews and witnessing river operations up close, the group gained valuable insight into how ERDC’s research supports real-world missions across the Corps.”

Dustpan dredges are unique to the Mississippi River and work to maintain a navigable channel for commercial navigation to move unimpeded.

The Jadwin has a large suction head with high velocity water jets that loosen the silt and sand materials on the riverbed and pump this material through a floating pipeline and is deposited outside the navigation channel near the riverbank.

