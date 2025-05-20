Back to overview
USACE to receive $218M for projects across mid-Atlantic

USACE to receive $218M for projects across mid-Atlantic

Dredging
May 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District has received more than $218 million in funding for numerous infrastructure improvement, dredging, and environmental projects benefiting Maryland, Pennsylvania, southern New York, and the District of Columbia, including $62 million towards Baltimore Harbor operations and maintenance and $71.9 million for the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This funding is through the fiscal year 2025 Work Plan for the Army Civil Works Program, which is Congressionally authorized funding specifically for USACE.

This funding is vital for us to execute important projects and services throughout the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “It is an investment in the American people that allows us to uphold public safety and maintain critical infrastructure to support our local and national economies.”

Baltimore District Funding Highlights:

  • Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Project, Maryland – $71.9 million toward James Island construction completion, part of a long-term strategy for providing viable placement alternatives that meet the dredging needs of the Port of Baltimore while maximizing the use of dredged materials as a beneficial Chesapeake Bay ecosystem resource.
  • Baltimore Harbor and Channels, Maryland – $61 million towards routine operation and maintenance activities that support safe navigation to and from the Port of Baltimore, including dredging that provides for 50-foot deep main shipping channels from the Virginia Capes to Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor.
  • Poplar Island, Maryland – $10 million towards construction management, monitoring, coordination, and cell development contracts as well as dredge material inflow on the Talbot County island, a national model for habitat restoration and the beneficial use of dredged material.
  • Ocean City Harbor/Inlet and Sinepuxent Bay, Maryland – $9.6 million towards maintenance dredging of the Ocean City Inlet and Sinepuxent Bay federal navigation channels to manage the dynamic shoaling conditions of the inlet to ensure safe navigation, while supporting the local economy and U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission.
  • Wicomico River, Maryland – $5 million towards maintenance dredging for the Federal navigation channel in Wicomico County, to ensure vessels can continue safely carrying fuel, materials, and agricultural supplies to and from Eastern Shore communities.
  • Rock Harbor, Maryland – $4 million towards maintenance dredging of Rock Hall Harbor, one of the largest federal harbors for recreational boaters in the Chesapeake Bay that hosts several marinas and is home to fishing and sailing charters, as well as watermen engaged in crabbing, oystering, and fishing.

Additional details regarding the amounts provided to various USACE programs, projects and activities can be found at www.nab.usace.army.mil.

