IADC Releases New Terra et Aqua

Image source: IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) recently released the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine. 

New Terra features articles covering dredging projects as well as the topics of safety, socio-economics, technical innovations and the environment, including:

  • MAPPING WATER QUALITY WITH DRONES: TEST CASE IN TEXEL

Winning co-author Liesbeth De Keukelaere the Young Author Award, an article about the pilot test case organised at the Prins Hendrik Zanddijk project in Texel, The Netherlands, demonstrating drone technology for water quality monitoring.

  • FORMER ZEPHYR REFINERY: FIRE SUPPRESSION DITCH AREA PROJECT

Situated in Muskegon, Michigan, the project provided numerous environmental benefits related to the remediation of legacy sediment contamination as well as restoration of the habitat into a more diverse wetland system.

  • DREDGING INNOVATION: FLOATING LINE CONNECTING SYSTEM

The nomination which won the IADC’s Safety Award 2019 was unveiled at IADC’s Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India.

  • ECOSYSTEM SERVICES ASSESSMENT OF THE PRINS HENDRIK ZANDDIJK

This study examines which and, if possible, how much more ecosystem services are provided by the most recent nature inspired coastal protection project Prins Hendrik Zanddijk, in comparison with a traditional concrete and asphalt construction.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

