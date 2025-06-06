Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: L. Broeckaert – De Koning transports Jan De Nul’s most powerful backhoe dredger

EXCLUSIVE: L. Broeckaert – De Koning transports Jan De Nul’s most powerful backhoe dredger

Dredging
June 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

L. Broeckaert – De Koning conducted the transport of a giant backhoe dredger earlier this week.

photo courtesy of L. Broeckaert - Dekoning

The Mimar Sinan of Jan De Nul Group will be deployed on the Scheldt during the next week, for the Oosterweel project.

A big thanks to pusher and tug Caithlin and Hendrik 7 for managing the crossing from Zelzate to Antwerp,” L. Broeckaert – De Koning said.

photo courtesy of L. Broeckaert – Dekoning

The Mimar Sinan is Jan De Nul’s most powerful backhoe dredger.

The Oosterweel is one of the largest infrastructure and urban planning projects ever undertaken in Belgium.

Developed by Lantis for the Flemish government, the Oosterweel project is set to close off the Antwerp ring road. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles