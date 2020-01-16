Port of Hueneme Deepening Project in Full Swing

Image source: ca.gov

The Port of Hueneme’s deepening project, largely funded by a $12.3 million TIGER Grant (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) from the U.S. Department of Transportation, is nearing its completion. 

The port said in their official statement that the harbor deepening program will create over 563 new jobs, $28 million in business revenue, $5.8 million in local purchases, and $4.6 million in state and local taxes.

This project – kicked off in March 2019 – is in tandem with the Army Corps of Engineer’s channel deepening, which has been in progress on the Navy side of the harbor – the Port of Hueneme shares the harbor with Naval Base Ventura County.

The port’s harbor is currently 35 feet in depth and this new development scheme will bring the harbor’s depth to 40 feet.

This increased capacity will allow existing vessels to not be constrained waiting for high tide to enter the harbor, making their visits to Hueneme more efficient, said the port.

