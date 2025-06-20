Dredging work along Turnbull Creek in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
June 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work along Turnbull Creek, north of Jungle Road, is set to be completed by end of July, according to the City of New Smyrna Beach Public Works Director, David Ray.

Photo courtesy of cityofnsb.com

As of last week, they’ve taken 1,900 cubic yards of sediment out. They have about 500 feet left to finish and then they’re going to go back and [clean up] the first 100 feet again,” Ray said.

“They do have a lot of vegetation that’s just sitting on the banks right now and they’re going to clean all that up. Their goal is to be out of there by the end of the month.”

Funded in part by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, the project involves widening and deepening the creek as well as clearing invasive plants and other debris to help improve water quality and slow stormwater surge.

Crews began dredging north of Jungle Road on April 7 after working their way up from where the creek meets Old Mission Road just south of Josephine Street.

