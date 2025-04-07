Back to overview
Port of Esbjerg reclamation project in full swing

Dredging
April 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, recently shared the latest photos of their harbor expansion project.

Photo courtesy of the Port of Esbjerg

As mentioned earlier, 570,000m2 of new harbor area is being built and dredging of the navigation channel is well underway and progressing according to schedule.

The sand and clay from the deepening project is used to reclaim the new land. At the moment, 60,000m3 of material is being pumped daily into the area.

Photo courtesy of the Port of Esbjerg

The expansion is expected to be completed this spring and the new harbor area hopefully later this year.

