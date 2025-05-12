Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ungoofaaru shore protection project in full swing

Dredging
May 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has released the latest update on its Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project at R. Ungoofaaru.

photo courtesy of MTCC

Revetment profiling work is currently ongoing at the site with 26% progress, MTCC said. Dredging and land reclamation operations were completed in April.

Overall project progress stands at 68%, MTCC said.

photo courtesy of MTCC

Scope of works include:

  • 10 hectares of land reclamation operations,
  • 838.60m rock boulder revetment,
  • 75m rock boulder groyne.

The value of the project is MVR 71.08 million ($4.6 million).

