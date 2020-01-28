Damen DOP250 Working in France

Offshore Brittany, France, an intricate cleaning job has been performed in the channel with the help of the Damen DOP250 dredge pump.

The vessel “Roxane Z” was fitted out with all dredging gear – a DOP250 attached to one of the on-board cranes, and another DOP250 on deck acting as a booster station.

On deck hydraulic power packs were located powering the submersible dredge pumps.

Moreover, a jet water set was placed on deck for feeding the mining head with sufficient jet water.

The dredged sand was discharged through a floating pipe line.

During the entire dredging job the work boat was keeping position using its DP2 system (Dynamic Positioning).

