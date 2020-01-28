Damen DOP250 Working in France

Offshore Brittany, France, an intricate cleaning job has been performed in the channel with the help of the Damen DOP250 dredge pump.

The vessel “Roxane Z” was fitted out with all dredging gear – a DOP250 attached to one of the on-board cranes, and another DOP250 on deck acting as a booster station.

On deck hydraulic power packs were located powering the submersible dredge pumps.

Moreover, a jet water set was placed on deck for feeding the mining head with sufficient jet water.

The dredged sand was discharged through a floating pipe line.

During the entire dredging job the work boat was keeping position using its DP2 system (Dynamic Positioning).

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

