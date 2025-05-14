Spotlight on Dredge Yard Auger Suction Dredger 250

Back to overview
Dredging
May 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard’s compact Auger Suction Dredger 250 is currently operating in a marina, efficiently cleaning sediments under and around the jetties.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

With a dredging depth of up to 8 meters, it ensures safe navigation and improved water flow, all while minimizing turbidity and disruption, the company said.

Dredge Yard specializes in the design, engineering, and supply of small to medium-sized dredgers and components.

With offices in the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and partners worldwide, the company is strategically positioned to serve customers globally and support partners in building dredgers on location.

