Damen CSD 350 starting work on its first full-scale dredging project in Guyana

June 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Guyana Port Inc. has embarked on its first full-scale dredging campaign, powered by the CSD 350 Cutter Suction Dredger (Miss P Mud Shredder) and the split barge, Captain Virat.

Photo courtesy of Guyana Port Inc.

The stationary dredger was recently delivered by Damen with a comprehensive start-up package including floating pipelines, spare parts, and training.

With a dredging depth of up to 9 meters and a production rate of 250 m³/hour, the dredger will remove build-up sediment from the key shipping channels in the Demerara River, increasing navigational depths ensuring safe and efficient vessel traffic.

In addition, the CSD 350 will be deepening key areas of the port of Georgetown itself, so as to meet international standards and allow further shore based facilities to be developed.

