J.E. McAmis commissions new ABS Derrick Barge, the Ellis Island

Equipment
June 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

J.E. McAmis has announced the commissioning of the newest ABS Derrick Barge “Ellis Island” with design by Glosten and retrofitting by WCT Marine & Construction, Inc. in Astoria, Oregon.

Photo courtesy of Scott Vandegrift/J.E. McAmis

The 250′ x 76′ barge was upgraded with spudwells and 2 x 100′ x 36″ x 36″ high-strength spuds (designed for use with large excavators), 390 Manitowoc drawworks in the spud winch, reinforced deck including new bulkheads and structure, and 18″ wear deck.

The barge has a Manitowoc 4100 support crane on board, along with a new CAT 6020 (6030 cylinders) excavator equipped with a 95′ Pierce Pacific front, Telestra Technologies Positioning, Esco Buckets, and CAT Ripper Shanks.

The barge (with available ramp) is large enough to travel remotely with all primary equipment, plus secondary equipment (loaders, etc.), and still have capacity for 2,000 tons of aggregate on board.

The Ellis Island will call on Dutch Harbor, AK, this summer for the Army Corps’ Alaska District and then work on a dredging and rock placement project for PND Engineers and the City of Unalaska.

The rig will wind up back on the Columbia River in early fall, where it will begin pile demolition and rock placement for the Sand Island and Baker Bay Pile Dike Projects.

