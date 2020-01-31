Portsmouth Dredging Starts in Early February

zoom Image source: Damen

Surveying and maintenance dredging of the HMNB Portsmouth is set to begin in early February, informs the Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth.

According to the notice, dredging will be conducted in the maintained areas within Portsmouth Harbor and its approach channels from 9 to 20 February 2020.

The contractor for the works will be Boskalis Westminster Ltd.

In order to complete the works, Boskalis will be using the “plough” vessel “FASTNET SOUND” (LOA 27m) and TSHD “STRANDWAY” (LOA 92m) with the support vessel “SMIT ROMNEY” carrying out survey operations which will include seabed sample on this occasion.

During the works, mariners are requested to keep a good lookout and pass at slow speed while dredging operations are being conducted.