Norfolk Dredging nabs $27.5 million Portsmouth dredging deal

April 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Norfolk Dredging from Chesapeake, Virginia, has won a $27.5 million firm-fixed-price contract for a dredging work in Virginia.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Dredging will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of November 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $27,512,650 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District, is the contracting activity.

