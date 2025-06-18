Dredging about to begin at HMNB Devonport

Back to overview
Dredging
June 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Royal Navy has announced that maintenance dredging operations are about to begin at the HMNB Devonport.

Photo courtesy Port of Waterford/Boskalis

According to the Navy and the King’s Harbour Master, maintenance dredging will take place at various places throughout HMNB Devonport, starting on June 20, 2025.

The scheme will comprise trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Shoalway, plough dredger Obervargh and survey vessel Smit Neyland working for approximately 10 days to complete the dredging.

All dredged material will be disposed at Plymouth Deep (PL035) licensed disposal site.

