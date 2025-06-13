Back to overview
Boskalis coastal protection activities in Togo continue

Dredging
June 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis crews are returning to West Africa to continue successful coastal protection activities in Togo.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

In the recent past, Boskalis reinforced the coastline of Togo and neighboring Benin over a length of some 40 kilometers due to its vulnerability to the effects of coastal erosion as result of sea level rise.

The company reinforced existing groins, installed new ones and constructed a sand motor with 6.4 million cubic meters of sand.

This nature-based solution, co-developed by Boskalis, will ensure that the sand is distributed naturally along the coastline over the coming years.

Approximately two years after the completion of this coastal protection project – an important part of the West African Coastal Areas Management (WACA) program – Boskalis is returning to West Africa.

This time the company will reinforce a seven-kilometer stretch of the Togolese coast by installing 22 new groins and carrying out beach nourishment that will strengthen the beach with a large amount volume of additional sand, ensuring that local communities can continue to use the coastal area for economic purposes, such as fishing and farming.

