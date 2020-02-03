Van Oord Opts for Seatools

Image source: Seatools

The subsea technology company Seatools has completed the delivery of a CT umbilical winch – on behalf of its client Van Oord.

The winch will power Van Oord’s new subsea trencher “Deep Dig It,” which will be deployed during cable installation operations at an offshore wind farm later this year.

“The plug-and-play umbilical winch stands out in its ability to transfer exceptionally large amounts of power and data: a total of 1800 kW of power at a voltage rating of 4100 VAC,” said Seatools in its release.

Charged with power and data transfer between the cable lay vessel and the subsea trencher, an umbilical winch plays a crucial role in the availability of the subsea trenching spread as a whole.

 

 

 

