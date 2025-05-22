Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord continues vital beach nourishment works in Lincolnshire



Beach Nourishment
May 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has signed a new, 3-year contract with the UK Environment Agency to continue beach nourishment works along the Lincolnshire coastline.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

During the course of the contract, 3 annual campaigns of beach nourishment will be undertaken between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point.  

As a result of this award, Van Oord will continue the crucial works that commenced in the mid-1990s and that Van Oord has been undertaking continuously since 2015 to better protect the coastline against erosion. In addition to reducing flood risk, the works bring supplementary social and economic benefits by retaining the sandy beaches for a vibrant tourism industry,” the Dutch company said.

“To support the sustainability ambitions of the Environment Agency and Van Oord, LNG-powered trailing suction hopper dredgers will be used to undertake the works, with support from land-based equipment that either uses biofuels or is hybrid electric powered.”

The previous campaign conducted in 2024 by the Environment Agency and Van Oord was recognized with a Gold Award by the UK’s Considerate Constructors Scheme for its outstanding achievements in respecting the local community, caring for the environment and valuing its workforce. 

