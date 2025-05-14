EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul and Van Oord TSHDs busy in Brazil

Back to overview
Dredging
May 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Portos do Paraná has begun its 2025 maintenance dredging campaign with two giant dredgers operating in the access channel to the Ports of Paranaguá and Antonina.

photo courtesy of portosdoparana.pr.gov.br

According to the official plan, the main goal of this work is to maintain the current navigation parameters, which provide safety and efficiency to the port structure of Paraná. 

The first vessel to begin work was Jan De Nul’s giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Galileo Galilei, at the end of April. The dredger is in the access channel to Porto Ponta do Félix and will then work in the turning basin of the site.

In early May, Van Oord’s LNG TSHD Vox Alexia began work at the entrance to the access channel to the Port of Paranaguá, located near Galheta Island.

photo courtesy of portosdoparana.pr.gov.br

The expected depth in this area is 16,5 meters.

The vessel will then move on to work in areas Bravo 1 and Bravo 2 (between Ilha do Mel and the Port of Paranaguá), with depths of 15,5 meters and 14,5 meters, respectively.

According to Portos do Paraná, the campaign is expected to be completed by July.

