EXCLUSIVE: New electric motors for Van Oord’s WID Maas

March 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord’s water injection dredger (WID) Maas visited the Shipyard Gebr. Kooiman BV in Zwijndrecht recently.

photo courtesy of Kooiman

During the intervention, the Maas was equipped with two new electric motors with liquid instead of air cooling.

According to Kooiman, liquid cooling prevents overheating and improves the performance of the electric motors.

photo courtesy of Kooiman

The WIDs Maas and Mersey were delivered to Van Oord in mid-2021 by Kooiman and have been in continuous operation since then. 

The vessels measure 43.07 x 12.40 meters (length and width including the water injection pipe) and have a draught of 3.40 meters.

