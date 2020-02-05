Expansion Plan Presented for Poti Sea Port

Image source: APM Terminals

APM Terminals Poti has presented its plans for the creation of a deep-water port to the Government of Georgia.

The plans require an investment of over $250 million of private capital for phase 1 and a substantial amount for phase 2 in an extensive development of the port infrastructure and superstructure.

This investment in the strategically important port of Poti is a proof of our commitment and belief in Georgia and the development of a transport corridor that stretches into Central Asia,” explained Keld Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.

The expansion project – the cost of which is negligible to the average Georgian taxpayer – will lead to a significant economic advancement for the country and region. Combining the best logistical solution for our customers and leveraging the know-how and resources of a world-class company, it will create more than a thousand jobs and business opportunities in and around the port.”

The expansion plan for Poti Sea Port consists of two stages of construction and development.

The first stage includes a breakwater of 1,700m and a 400m multipurpose quay with 13.5 m depth able to handle dry bulk cargo and an incremental 150,000 TEUs. This berth will be able accommodate container vessels of up to 9,000 TEU.

The second stage will include a 300m container quay equipped with 3 state-of-the-art STS cranes. It will double the annual container capacity at Poti Sea Port to over 1 million TEU.

The timeline for construction is estimated at 24-30 month. According to this planning the first stage would be completed in Q2 2022.

 

