Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Collins secures $35.3M for Port of Brunswick dredging

Collins secures $35.3M for Port of Brunswick dredging

Business development
May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

House Transportation and Infrastructure Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) said that $35.3 million has been allocated to the Port of Brunswick in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers annual fiscal year work plan. 

photo courtesy of Representative Mike Collins fb

As Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee, I have made it my mission to improve the efficiency and productivity of U.S. Army Corps projects in Georgia and around the country, and I am proud to deliver this win for Georgia. Today’s announcement is a great step towards ensuring that Georgia’s economy can continue to grow with the market and supply our state and nation with critical goods,” said Rep. Mike Collins. 

“Though there is much work to be done to find a permanent solution that allows for continual on time and on budget maintenance dredging of America’s ports, I applaud the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their commitment to the Port of Brunswick and I look forward to the port growing its footprint in the Southeast.”

A project to deepen the Brunswick Harbor was completed in 2007, but the port has not been dredged to its authorized depth of 38-feet since 2010.

The lack of depth has contributed to the slowing of ships in the passage and a reduction of ship cargo.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles