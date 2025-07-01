Back to overview
Port of Raahe raises the bar

Business development
July 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Raahe, Finland, is taking a major step towards establishing a new deep quay designed to handle colossal project cargo – the casting of massive pier elements.

phot courtesy of Port of Raahe

According to the Port, casting work is proceeding in both Lapaluoto and adjacent to the Ro-Ro ramp in Syväsatama, from where teams will eventually move the elements to the installation site. This casting relies on a hydraulically movable formwork, with concrete poured in layers.

In parallel with the pier element casting, YIT’s Merikuokka dredger has carried out essential dredging work in the port area.

The Port said that hydraulic engineering work is estimated for completion by the end of September.

The construction of Deep Quay 3 is set to enable the port to receive and handle large project cargo, specifically offshore wind turbine components.

