Higgins: Industrial Activity Relies on Properly Dredged Waterways

Image source: ppmc-transport.org

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins announced earlier this week that South Louisiana waterway projects received significant funding in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2020 Work Plan.

Commenting the latest news, Higgins said: “Since coming to Congress, my office has worked closely with the Army Corps to secure more than $406 million for dredging and water management. This remains a top priority for my office, and the Corps’ 2020 Work Plan delivers significant funding for South Louisiana projects.”

“These investments are critical for our ports, waterways, locks, and flood control infrastructure. Hundreds of billions of dollars in industrial and economic activity across the state rely on properly dredged waterways. My office will continue to prioritize these projects and work with the Corps to ensure greater investment.”

For Operation & Maintenance, projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $18.484 million for the Atchafalaya River & Bayous Chene, Boeuf, and Black;
  • $30,000 for the Bayou Teche and Vermilion River;
  • $60,000 for the Bayou Teche;
  • $28.496 million for the Calcasieu River & Pass;
  • $1.8 million for Freshwater Bayou;
  • $16.118 million for the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway; and
  • $11.4 million for the Mermentau River.

For Construction, projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $18 million for Calcasieu River & Pass;
  • $500,000 for Iberia Parish Wastewater Improvement Master Plan.

