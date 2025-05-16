Back to overview
Higgins announces USACE funding for South Louisiana projects

May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Congressman Clay Higgins said that South Louisiana waterway projects will receive robust funding in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2025 Army Civil Work Plan.

Maintaining our ports and waterways is an investment in our future,” said Congressman Higgins.

“My office will continue to work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local stakeholders to prioritize funding for dredging and waterway projects in South Louisiana. The FY25 Work Plan provides critical support for our ports, waterways, locks, and flood control infrastructure across Louisiana’s 3rd District.”

Operation & Maintenance projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $48,541,000 for the Atchafalaya River and Bayous Chene, Boeuf and Black,
  • $7,276,000 for Bayou Lafourche and Lafourche Jump Waterway,
  • $1,035,000 for Bayou Teche and Vermilion River,
  • $2,082,000 for Bayou Teche,
  • $34,559,314 for the Calcasieu River and Pass,
  • $15,432,000 for Fresh Water Bayou,
  • $26,159,000 for the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway,
  • $14,967,000 for Houma Navigation Canal,
  • $10,597,000 for the Mermentau River,
  • $17,000 for the Waterway from Intracoastal Waterway to Bayou Dulac.

Construction projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $9,000,000 to continue sediment disposal site construction for the Calcasieu River and Pass project.

Investigation projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $2,000,000 to continue preconstruction engineering and design at the Port of Iberia.

Mississippi River and Tributaries projects in Louisiana’s 3rd District were awarded:

  • $650,000 for completion of the floodwall analysis for the Atchafalaya Basin project,
  • $7,761,000 for the design and construction of feature three for Morganza to the Gulf,
  • $1,613,000 for operations and maintenance of the Atchafalaya Basin Floodway System,
  • $31,197,000 for channel enhancements and guidewall repairs on the Atchafalaya Basin project.
