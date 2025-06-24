Back to overview
Louisiana Legislature passes CPRA’s historic $1.98B FY 2026 Annual Plan

Coastal Erosion
June 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Legislature has unanimously adopted the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s (CPRA) Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Plan, advancing a record-breaking $1.98 billion investment in coastal restoration and protection – the largest single-year investment in the program’s history.

photo courtesy of CPRA

According to CPRA, the plan received unanimous support on both the Louisiana House and Senate floors, signaling strong, bipartisan support for protecting and restoring Louisiana’s coast.

Protecting Louisiana’s coast is not just a priority – it’s a necessity,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The unanimous support this plan received from both the House and the Senate reflects a shared, bipartisan commitment to this cause. We are putting nearly $2 billion to work to safeguard our coastal communities, culture, and economy.”

The FY 2026 Annual Plan outlines a bold path forward, supporting 146 active projects and the operation, maintenance, and monitoring of 163 completed projects.

Also, these efforts span engineering, design, construction, marsh creation, barrier island restoration, and major flood risk reduction projects across the coast.

Among the plan’s highlights:

  • 77 projects in construction,
  • 62 in engineering and design,
  • 21 dredging projects, pumping more than 71 million cubic yards of sediment to create or nourish nearly 16,000 acres of marsh,
  • Support for over 13,000 direct jobs and an estimated $773 million in labor income,
  • Launch of the Chandeleur Island Restoration Project, the largest barrier island restoration in state history,
  • Completion of the Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project, the largest marsh creation effort in Louisiana – and one of the largest in the nation.
